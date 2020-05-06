Ryan Robison head shot

Ryan Robison 

Ryan Robison (Vincennes): The New Albany graduate, a sophomore left-handed pitcher/infielder on the baseball team, hit .404 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 RBIs. Robison also had a .508 on-base percentage and a .681 slugging percentage. Robison recently decided that he will play at IPFW next season.

