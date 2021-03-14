Ryan Robison head shot

Ryan Robison (Purdue Fort Wayne): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore pitcher/first baseman on the baseball team. Friday, Robison picked up his second save of the season in the Mastodons’ 6-3 win at Butler. In a perfect 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief the left-hander struck out one. So far this season, Robison has pitched 5 2/3 innings over six games. He has struck out five and has a 1.06 WHIP.

