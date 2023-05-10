Savannah Gaither fr head shot

Savannah Gaither

Savannah Gaither (IU Southeast): The Charlestown graduate is a freshman on the softball team. Last week, Gaither was named to the River States Conference second-team during the league’s tournament. So far this season, the utilityplayer is batting .319 with 10 doubles and 18 RBIs while touching home 22 times and stealing eight bases. She has a .342 on-base percentage and a .405 slugging percentage. Gaither batted .397 in league play for the Grenadiers, who won the RSC regular-season title. Gaither and the Grenadiers found out Tuesday that they will compete in the 2023 NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Baldwin City, Kan. from May 15-17. Third-seeded IUS (33-17) will face host Baker (Kan.) in the first game of the four-team playoff.

