Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. On Friday, the 6-foot-3 point guard had three points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in the Tigers’ 79-71 win over Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville, Tenn. East was 1 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing three turnovers and two fouls in 30 minutes of action. So far this season, East is averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 23.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the foul line. Missouri (24-8) will face top-seeded Alabama at 1 p.m. (ESPN) this afternoon in an SEC Tournament semifinal.

