Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. On Friday, the 6-foot-3 point guard had three points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in the Tigers’ 79-71 win over Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville, Tenn. East was 1 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing three turnovers and two fouls in 30 minutes of action. So far this season, East is averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 23.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the foul line. Missouri (24-8) will face top-seeded Alabama at 1 p.m. (ESPN) this afternoon in an SEC Tournament semifinal.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Sean East II
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie about Southern Indiana Softball player set to release this summer
- Man arrested after missing Georgetown teen found in western Indiana
- UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
- Not guilty verdict of attempted murder in Utica manhunt case
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Beco's buzzer-beater lifts Lions to title
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers, Hornets fall
- Juvenile arrested at River Valley Middle School
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Mustangs win 1st sectional title since 2017
- Police investigating Jeffersonville crash
- Maximum sentence in Jeffersonville murder case
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.