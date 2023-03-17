Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-3 point guard had eight points, three assists and two rebounds off the bench in the seventh-seeded Tigers’ 76-65 win over No. 10 seed Utah State in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday in Sacramento, Calif. He was 3 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and three turnovers in 28 minutes of action. Missouri (25-9) will face No. 15 seed Princeton (22-8) at 6:10 p.m. Saturday evening in a second-round South Region game. Princeton upset second-seeded Arizona 59-55 in another first-round contest Thursday. If Mizzou can win that game it would advance to a Sweet 16 game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
