Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team.
East scored 12 points in 19 minutes of play Wednesday night during the Tigers' home win over No. 19 Kentucky. East was perfect from the field and free throw line. He went 4-4 from the field including knocking down his only 3-point attempt. East also hit all three of his free throw shots. He added an assist, a rebound and a steal, as Missouri won 89-75 to improve to 12-1 for the season.
This season, East is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.
Missouri will next be in action on Jan. 4 when the Tigers travel to No. 9 Arkansas.
