Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-3 point guard had eight points, three steals, three rebounds and one blocked shot off the bench in the seventh-seeded Tigers’ 78-63 loss to No. 15 seed Princeton in a second-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday in Sacramento, Calif. He was 3 for 10 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one personal foul in 23 minutes of action. East finished the season averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 23.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.4 percent form the field and 83.6 percent from the free throw line for the Tigers (25-10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.