Sean East (Bradley): The New Albany graduate is a 6-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. East has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal for the second time in his college career. During his recently-completed season, he averaged nine points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 28 minutes while starting 20 of 24 games for the Braves. East, who played his freshman year at Massachusetts, shot 42.4 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from 3-point range, and 83.3 percent from the free throw line while ranking second in steals (24) for Bradley, which went 12-16.

