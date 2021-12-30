SeanEast headshot

Sean East

Sean East (John A. Logan): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-3 point guard is averaging 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists while starting each of the Vols’ first 14 games. East has scored 30 or more points four times thus far. He’s shooting 57.3 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from 3-point range, and 85.1 percent from the free throw line. John A. Logan (14-1) will be back in action on Jan. 4, when it hosts Southwest Tennessee Community College.

