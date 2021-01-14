Sean East (Bradley): The New Albany graduate is a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. East tallied 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes in the Braves’ 78-72 loss at Northern Iowa on Sunday. The next day he registered seven points, four assists and two rebounds in Bradley’s 75-73 victory over the Panthers. For the season, East is averaging nine points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game for the Braves (7-4, 1-1), who host Evansville for two games this weekend beginning Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Sean East
