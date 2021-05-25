Sean East head shot

Sean East

Sean East (John A. Logan): The New Albany graduate recently completed his sophomore season at Bradley University, where the 6-foot-3 point guard averaged nine points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 28 minutes while starting 20 of 24 games for the Braves. Last week, it was announced that East is transferring to John A. Logan, a community college in Carterville, Ill. There he’ll be joined by former Floyd Central standout Cobie Barnes, who recently announced he was transferring to Logan after spending his freshman season at Indiana State.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you