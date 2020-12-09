Sean East head shot

Sean East (Bradley): The New Albany graduate, a 6-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team, had seven points, five assists and four rebounds in the Braves’ 95-62 victory over visiting Lewis on Monday night. He was 2 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 27 minutes. Through six games, East is averaging nine points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 27.5 minutes. Bradley (4-2) is idle until it hosts Jackson State on Dec. 17.

