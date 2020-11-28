Sean East head shot

Sean East

Sean East (Bradley): The New Albany graduate, a 6-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team, is averaging 7.7 points, five assists and 4.7 rebounds in his first three games with the Braves, who went 2-1 in the Xavier Invitational. He had eight points, a game-high eight assists and six rebounds in Bradley’s season-opening 61-59 win over Toledo on Wednesday. Then, he had five points, five rebounds and three assists in the Braves’ 51-50 loss to the host Musketeers on Thursday. Finally, he tallied 10 points, four assists and three rebounds for Bradley in its 74-60 victory over Oakland on Friday. The Braves (2-1) will host Judson College at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

