SIERRA RAYZOR (SAMFORD): The Christian Academy graduate recently completed her senior year on the volleyball team. In June, Rayzor was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for District 4 when the organization released its teams Thursday afternoon. “Sierra is a talented and driven student-athlete that has strived to be her best since the day she stepped onto the Samford campus,” Samford head coach Keylor Chan said. “We are proud of her, and this honor is a testament to her hard work and dedication.” Rayzor posted a 3.93 grade-point average in early childhood education at Samford. She was a three-time member of the Southern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll. She was also named to the SoCon’s Fall Academic All-Conference team twice. On the court, Rayzor helped the Bulldogs to three-straight SoCon Tournament titles and a pair of league regular-season championships. The team also earned three-consecutive bids to the NCAA Tournament, the longest streak in program history. For her career, Rayzor tallied 469 kills and 121 digs. In the 2021 spring season, Rayzor started all 19 matches, and was third on the team with 132 kills. She also tallied 63 digs this season. At the conclusion of the season, she earned second team All-SoCon honors.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Sierra Rayzor
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Online Poll
Do you favor compensating student athletes for their work?
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of student athletes receiving education-related compensation for their talents, from which the NCAA garners billions of dollars through TV contracts, ticket sales, merchandising and more. While education payments could include laptops and paid internships, the ruling prompted the NCAA to begin work on measures to pay students when their name, image and likeness (NIL) are used.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival returning to downtown New Albany
- New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation closing
- Songbird deaths now reported in 40 Indiana counties
- Judge orders Indiana to continue federal unemployment benefits
- Clark County man charged with auto theft, leading police on chase
- As Delta COVID variant hits Indiana, officials urge more young adult vaccinations
- Veteran awarded Purple Heart medal in Clark County
- New Albany mayor opposes Silver Creek dam removal
- Experts continue to investigate songbird deaths in Indiana, other states
- New Albany Councilman Al Knable announces bid for Commissioner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.