SIERRA RAYZOR (SAMFORD): The Christian Academy graduate recently completed her senior year on the volleyball team. In June, Rayzor was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for District 4 when the organization released its teams Thursday afternoon. “Sierra is a talented and driven student-athlete that has strived to be her best since the day she stepped onto the Samford campus,” Samford head coach Keylor Chan said. “We are proud of her, and this honor is a testament to her hard work and dedication.” Rayzor posted a 3.93 grade-point average in early childhood education at Samford. She was a three-time member of the Southern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll. She was also named to the SoCon’s Fall Academic All-Conference team twice. On the court, Rayzor helped the Bulldogs to three-straight SoCon Tournament titles and a pair of league regular-season championships. The team also earned three-consecutive bids to the NCAA Tournament, the longest streak in program history. For her career, Rayzor tallied 469 kills and 121 digs. In the 2021 spring season, Rayzor started all 19 matches, and was third on the team with 132 kills. She also tallied 63 digs this season. At the conclusion of the season, she earned second team All-SoCon honors.

