Sierra Rayzor (Samford): The Christian Academy graduate is a senior middle blocker on the women’s volleyball team. So far this season, Rayzor has amassed 162.5 points, 122 kills, 55 digs, 49 total blocks and 12 service aces for the Bulldogs (13-3, 13-3), who clinched a share of their second straight Southern Conference regular-season title Monday. Top-seeded, and host, Samford will face fourth-seeded Wofford at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament. The championship match is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday.

