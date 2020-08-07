Sierra Rayzor head shot

Sierra Rayzor

Sierra Rayzor (Samford): The Christian Academy graduate is a rising senior middle blocker on the volleyball team. As a junior, she played in all 30 matches and 118 sets, finishing with 185 kills, 87 total blocks and 24 digs. She recorded double-digit kills in five different matches, including a career-high 16 at Chattanooga and 14 against East Tennessee State in the SoCon Tournament championship.

