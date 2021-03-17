Skylar Stidham head shot

Skylar Stidham

Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the men’s cross country team. Stidham placed 198th in the NCAA National Championships on Monday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla. He finished the 10k in 32 minutes, 48.8 seconds for the Hoosiers, who placed 26th in the team standings.

