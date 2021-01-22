Skylar Stidham head shot

Skylar Stidham

Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the men’s track & field team. On Jan. 16, Stidham finished ninth (in 8:33.98) in the Kris Eggle Memorial 3,000-meter run at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational at the University of Michigan.

