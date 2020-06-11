Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate, a sophomore on the men’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the 3,000 in the IU vs. Tennessee Duals, second in the 5,000 at Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational, was a member of the victorious 3,200 relay team at the Gladstein Invitational and took 20th in the 5,000 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Skylar Stidham
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Cynthia Lynn Harrell, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 10th in Clarksville, Indiana. Visitation: Wednesday, June 17th, 1pm-3pm at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (Market St.) in New Albany, IN.
Patricia Ross, 89, passed Monday. Visitation, Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Service will follow at 2 p.m.
Charles Lue Pospisil, 71, of Indianapolis, formerly of New Albany, IN, passed away June 8, 2020 at Lynhurst Healthcare. He was born on February 7, 1949 in New Albany, IN to the late Ernest George and Winona Yeager Pospisil. He was a retired police officer for New Albany Police Department for…
Online Poll
Should Indiana permit no-excuse mail-in voting in the November General election?
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Election Commission, at the urging of Gov. Eric Holcomb, opened absentee voting in the recent Indiana Primary election to any eligible voters who preferred to cast a ballot that way. The process was straightforward: voters requested an absentee ballot, which was sent to their residences, where they made their votes and then returned the completed ballot by mail. Absentee voting is normally limited to voters with specific reasons outlined in state election laws.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- 114 jobs lost to Jeffersonville plant closure
- Peaceful solidarity walk planned for Sunday in Clarksville
- Fatal ISP-involved shooting in Jeffersonville still under investigation
- Save A Lot closing New Albany location June 20
- Floyd County Health Department investigating weekend sports event
- Plane crash kills Fern Creek High band teacher
- Don Poole, long-time Jeff baseball coach, passes away
- Kurt Thomas, first U.S. man to win world gym title, dies at 64
- New Albany postpones July 3 event following extension of public health emergency
- Mount Tabor Road traffic again a topic of discussion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.