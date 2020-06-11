Skylar Stidham head shot

Skylar Stidham

Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate, a sophomore on the men’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the 3,000 in the IU vs. Tennessee Duals, second in the 5,000 at Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational, was a member of the victorious 3,200 relay team at the Gladstein Invitational and took 20th in the 5,000 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

