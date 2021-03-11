Sydney Liddle Lipscomb head shot

Sydney Liddle

Sydney Liddle (Lipscomb): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the women’s track & field team. Liddle took second in the mile run at the ASUN Indoor Championships at Liberty University’s Indoor Track & Field Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Feb. 27. She ran the mile in 4 minutes, 52.80 seconds.

