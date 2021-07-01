Taryn Weddle (Louisville): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman season on the softball team. In her first year, the catcher played in 38 games, starting 21. She finished with 11 hits, including three doubles and a home run, while driving in six and scoring eight runs for the Cardinals. On March 13, Weddle had a pair of doubles against Valparaiso and homered at Pittsburgh on April 5.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Taryn Weddle
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Online Poll
Do you favor compensating student athletes for their work?
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of student athletes receiving education-related compensation for their talents, from which the NCAA garners billions of dollars through TV contracts, ticket sales, merchandising and more. While education payments could include laptops and paid internships, the ruling prompted the NCAA to begin work on measures to pay students when their name, image and likeness (NIL) are used.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation closing
- Judge orders Indiana to continue federal unemployment benefits
- Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival returning to downtown New Albany
- Songbird deaths now reported in 40 Indiana counties
- Cultivator Coffee offers community-oriented space in New Albany
- New Albany mayor opposes Silver Creek dam removal
- NTSPY AWARDS: Winners aplenty
- Experts continue to investigate songbird deaths in Indiana, other states
- As Delta COVID variant hits Indiana, officials urge more young adult vaccinations
- New Albany Councilman Al Knable announces bid for Commissioner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.