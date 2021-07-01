Taryn Weddle head shot

Taryn Weddle

Taryn Weddle (Louisville): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman season on the softball team. In her first year, the catcher played in 38 games, starting 21. She finished with 11 hits, including three doubles and a home run, while driving in six and scoring eight runs for the Cardinals. On March 13, Weddle had a pair of doubles against Valparaiso and homered at Pittsburgh on April 5.

