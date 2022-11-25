Taylor_Treat fr year head shot

Taylor Treat (Roosevelt University): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-6 guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 27 minutes while seeing action in five of the Lakers’ first six games, three of which she’s started. Treat had 16 points in Roosevelt’s season-opening 109-85 loss at Oakland City on Oct. 27. The Lakers (1-5), who visited St. Francis (Ill.) on Tuesday, will host Holy Cross next Wednesday.

