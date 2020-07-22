Taylor Wooten head shot 2

Taylor Wooten

Taylor Wooten (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore distance runner on the women’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Grizzlies. She took seventh in the 3,000-meter run at Rose-Hulman’s 2020 Engineer Invitational and set a personal-best (5 minutes, 46.35 seconds) while finishing 13th in the mile at the 2020 Tiger Small College Invitational at DePauw in February.

Tags

Recommended for you