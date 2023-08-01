Thomas Gaines (Wabash): The Providence graduate is preparing for his senior year on the men's cross country team. In 2021, Gaines competed in four meets for the Little Giants. He ran a season-best 28 minutes, 49.5 seconds at the Calvin Knight Invitational. He finished 78th in the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Thomas Gaines
