Tim Borden head shot

Tim Borden head shot

Tim Borden II (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a sophomore infielder on the baseball team, hit .444 with a pair of doubles, a home run and nine RBIs while starting eight of 11 games for the Cardinals. He had a .630 slugging percentage, a .516 on-base percentage and a .963 fielding percentage.

Tags

Recommended for you