Tim Borden II (Georgia Tech): The Providence graduate is a sophomore infielder on the baseball team. Borden is off to a hot start for the Yellow Jackets after transferring from the University of Louisville. So far, he is hitting .356 with four doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBIs while starting 26 of 29 games for Georgia Tech. He has also scored 32 runs. Borden has an on-base percentage of .504 and a slugging percentage of .644. He has also been walked 17 times and has stolen one base. The Yellow Jackets (19-11, 5-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) are scheduled to host Florida State for a three-game weekend series that will begin at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tim Borden II
On Sunday, Karen Kamensek and others won the Grammy award for Best Opera Recording for the Metropolitan Opera production of Akhnaten by Philip Glass. Kamensek conducted the production.
The sixth location of Carali's Rotisserie Chicken opened at 703 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
