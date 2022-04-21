Tim Borden II head shot

Tim Borden II

 Danny Karnik

Tim Borden II (Georgia Tech): The Providence graduate is a sophomore infielder on the baseball team. On Monday, Borden was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Week. For the week, he had six hits — including a double and four home runs — and a slugging percentage of 1.118. In the pivotal rubber game against North Carolina on Sunday, Borden smashed a ninth-inning grand slam to boost Tech’s lead to five and seal the 11-8 victory. So far this season, the Louisville transfer is hitting .344 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 41 runs and starting 34 of 37 games. He has an on-base percentage of .468 and a slugging percentage of .680. He has also been walked 19 times and stolen one base. Defensively, he has a .935 fielding percentage. The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9) are scheduled to host Duke for a three-game weekend series that will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.

