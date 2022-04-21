Tim Borden II (Georgia Tech): The Providence graduate is a sophomore infielder on the baseball team. On Monday, Borden was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Week. For the week, he had six hits — including a double and four home runs — and a slugging percentage of 1.118. In the pivotal rubber game against North Carolina on Sunday, Borden smashed a ninth-inning grand slam to boost Tech’s lead to five and seal the 11-8 victory. So far this season, the Louisville transfer is hitting .344 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 41 runs and starting 34 of 37 games. He has an on-base percentage of .468 and a slugging percentage of .680. He has also been walked 19 times and stolen one base. Defensively, he has a .935 fielding percentage. The Yellow Jackets (24-14, 9-9) are scheduled to host Duke for a three-game weekend series that will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tim Borden II
Trending Video
Clarksville planted about fifty trees around town on Wednesday. And, Pat Harrison is giving away over a thousand saplings this weekend.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. It finally returned in-person on Monday.
Baptist Health Athlete of the Month
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Sellersburg faces traffic issues with Clark County growth, road projects
- OUR VIEW: Legal system failed in shooting case
- Spring Street festival kicks off Saturday in Jeffersonville
- Longer timeline set for Indiana tax refunds from big surplus
- Floyd County Sheriff's Department responds to shooting
- Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen opens in downtown Jeffersonville
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: East commits to Missouri
- ISP: Corydon woman killed in 'tragic' wreck
- SHERIFF: Dispute led to Thursday shooting in Floyd County
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hogan throws no-no
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.