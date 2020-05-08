Tim Redford (William Woods University): The New Albany graduate, a senior catcher on the baseball team, hit .206 with two doubles and seven RBIs while starting 11 games for the Owls in the abbreviated season. Redford also had a .991 fielding percentage and threw out 7 of 12 potential base stealers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tim Redford, William Woods
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
