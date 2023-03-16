Tori Handley (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her senior year on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, a team-high-tying 1.7 steals (which ranked 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference) and 25.9 minutes while starting 27 of 29 games for the Screaming Eagles. She had a season-high 13 points and five steals in a 88-75 win — which was the program’s first Division I win against a D-I opponent — over Western Illinois on Nov. 11. Handley tied for second on the squad in made 3-pointers (18) for USI (12-17, 6-12).
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE; Tori Handley
