Tori Handley (SIU Edwardsville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. Handley, who has started the last six games for the Cougars, is averaging 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 20.1 minutes per game. She’s scored a season-high 14 points twice this season. The first time, was in a 73-58 loss at Eastern Illinois on Dec. 18. The second time was in a 64-57 win over Murray State on Jan. 9. SIUE, which visited Tennessee State on Thursday night, plays at Belmont on Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tori Handley
