Tori Handley (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, who recently completed her sophomore season at SIU-Edwardsville, recently announced that she is transferring to Southern Indiana. "I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern Indiana. Thank you to the outstanding coaching staff at USI for this opportunity. I can't wait to be a part of the USI family. All glory to god," Handley wrote in post she put on Twitter. This past season, the 5-10 guard averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 16.5 minutes while starting nine of 24 contests for the Cougars. 

