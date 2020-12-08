Tori Handley (SIU Edwardsville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-10 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. As a freshman she averaged 4.1 points and made a team-best 28 3-pointers while starting 13 games for the Cougars. She didn’t play in SIUE’s season-opening victory over Fort Wayne on Nov. 25, but did play in Dec. 2’s 80-73 loss at Arkansas State. In nine minutes off the bench Handley went 1-for-3 from the field, all 3-point shots, to finish with three points. The Cougars (0-2) host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tori Handley
