Tori Handley_headshot

Tori Handley

Tori Handley (SIU Edwardsville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-10 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. As a freshman she averaged 4.1 points and made a team-best 28 3-pointers while starting 13 games for the Cougars. She didn’t play in SIUE’s season-opening victory over Fort Wayne on Nov. 25, but did play in Dec. 2’s 80-73 loss at Arkansas State. In nine minutes off the bench Handley went 1-for-3 from the field, all 3-point shots, to finish with three points. The Cougars (0-2) host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon.

