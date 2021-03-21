Tori Handley_headshot

Tori Handley

Tori Handley (SIU Edwardsville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-10 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. In her recently-completed season, Handley averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 16.5 minutes while starting nine of 24 games for the Cougars (6-19).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you