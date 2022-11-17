Tori Handley (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-10 guard has started the first three games of the season for the Screaming Eagles. Last Monday, she recorded five points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists in USI’s 87-39 victory — its first as an NCAA Division I member — over Oakland City. She was 1 for 5 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line while also committing one foul and three turnovers in 18 minutes of action. Last Friday night, Handley had 13 points, five steals, four rebounds and an assist in the Screaming Eagles’ 88-75 win over Western Illinois. She was 5 for 11 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line while committing two fouls and two turnovers in 33 minutes of action. Tuesday night, Handley went scoreless, but had three assists, one steal and one rebound in USI’s 61-53 loss at Northern Illinois. She was 0 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, while committing two turnovers in 34 minutes of action. Handley and the Screaming Eagles (2-1) will host Bowling Green State at 1 p.m. Saturday before hosting Bethel next Wednesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tori Handley
