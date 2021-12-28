Tre Coleman head shot

Tre Coleman

Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-7 forward is averaging 2.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 10 games, eight of which he’s started, for the Wolf Pack. He tallied 10 points, his season-high so far, in a game against San Diego on Nov. 13. He also snared a season-best seven rebounds against Washington on Nov. 24. So far this season, Coleman is shooting 17 percent from the field, including 13.8 percent from 3-point range, and is a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Nevada (6-4) will next visit No. 6 Kansas at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

