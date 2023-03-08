Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-7 forward was named to the All-Mountain West Defensive Team. Coleman played in, and started, all 31 regular-season games for the Wolf Pack while recording 33 steals and a team-best 28 blocked shots. He recorded at least one block in 14 of 18 Mountain West games and registered one steal in 13 of 18 conference contests. So far this season, Coleman is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from 3-point range and 68.1 percent from the free throw line. Fourth-seeded Nevada (22-9, 12-6) will face No. 5 seed San Jose State on Thursday in a MWC Tournament quarterfinal.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tre Coleman
