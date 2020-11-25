Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-7 freshman forward on the men’s basketball team. “Tre is a big, athletic wing who can defend all over the court,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “He gives us a ton of versatility. A high-level athlete who will bring energy on both sides of the ball.” The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open their season today against North Dakota State in the Golden Window Classic at Nebraska. Nevada is slated to face the host Cornhuskers on Thursday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tre Coleman
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Hilbert, 62, of New Albany, passed away on November 20, 2020. Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Carol "Jeannie" Bowers Hebner, 64, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. She was a retired design technician at Versa Designed Surface. Jeannie was a native of Mansfield, OH. She is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Hebner of Jeffersonville, IN; sons, Joseph P. Greenawald of Ca…
Online Poll
Has COVID-19 altered your plans for Thanksgiving?
As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise dramatically, U.S. health officials are cautioning people to refrain from traditional Thanksgiving gatherings that bring together family and friends from outside individual households. They urge people to stay home and visit family virtually.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot hit in Southern Indiana
- Community remembers Rock Creek teacher Melinda Roellig
- Jeffersonville gives Vintage Fire Museum six months to vacate building
- NBA: Newest Pacer has Jeffersonville roots
- Charlestown man arrested for child pornography, molestation
- Southern Indiana mom working to 'start over, start fresh'
- Clark County announces restrictions on restaurants and bars
- Local hospitals issue advisory amid surge in COVID-19 cases
- Habitat for Humanity Clark/Floyd welcomes Stover family to new home in Clarksville
- Formal charges filed against Charlestown man arrested for molestation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.