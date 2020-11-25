Tre Coleman Nevada head shot

Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-7 freshman forward on the men’s basketball team. “Tre is a big, athletic wing who can defend all over the court,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “He gives us a ton of versatility. A high-level athlete who will bring energy on both sides of the ball.” The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open their season today against North Dakota State in the Golden Window Classic at Nebraska. Nevada is slated to face the host Cornhuskers on Thursday.

