Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-foot-7 forward on the men’s basketball team, made his first career start Monday night in the Wolf Pack’s 86-64 victory over William Jessup. He scored seven points, dished out three assists and snared two rebounds in 21 minutes. He was 2 for 4 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free throw line. In five games, Coleman is averaging six points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 23.4 minutes. Nevada (4-1) visits Grand Canyon on Friday night.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tre Coleman
- By JOSH COOK
