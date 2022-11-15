Tre’ Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-7 forward had eight points, three assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot while starting for the Wolf Pack in its season-opening 84-71 victory over visiting Utah Tech last Monday night. He was 3 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 20 minutes of action. Then Saturday, Coleman finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists in Nevada’s 59-46 victory over visiting Grand Canyon. He was 1 for 2 from 3-point range and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while also committing two fouls in 32 minutes of action. Nevada (2-0) will host William Jessup tonight before visiting UT Arlington on Friday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tre Coleman
