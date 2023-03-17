Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7 forward finished with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Wolf Pack’s 98-73 loss to Arizona State in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday night. He went 6 for 11 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while committing three fouls in a game-high 36 minutes of action. For the season, Coleman averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, one steal, 0.9 blocked shots and 30.7 minutes a game while starting all 33 games. He shot 44.7 percent from the field, including 35.8 percent from 3-point range, and 68 percent from the free throw line for Nevada (22-11).
