Tre Coleman Nevada head shot

Tre Coleman

Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 6-foot-7 forward on the men’s basketball team, has averaged nine points in his first two games with the Wolf Pack. In his first college game, Coleman came off the bench to score 13 points in Nevada’s 62-48 triumph over North Dakota State. He went 5-for-5 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, in 24 minutes. He also recorded a game-high three steals, one assist, one rebound and one blocked shot. Then, Coleman had five points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in 29 minutes off the bench of Nevada’s 69-66 win over host Nebraska on Thursday in the Golden Window Classic.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you