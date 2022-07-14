Trevor Campbell (IU Southeast): The Louisville native recently completed his senior season on the baseball team. On Wednesday it was announced that Campbell has been selected as the 2021-22 River States Conference Male Athlete of the Year after a vote of league athletic directors. He finished up his baseball career in the conference as the 2022 RSC Player of the Year. Campbell helped the Grenadiers to the league title and the NAIA National Championship Opening Round. After that he was named a second-team All-American at third base, one of only two players named nationally at the position. He finished ninth in the NAIA with 93 hits in 55 games, and he was third nationally in doubles (27). He also posted 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and was 25 for 28 in stolen bases. Campbell was also an All-RSC selection at third base. It was the third time he earned first-team league honors in his career (he was first-team All-RSC at shortstop at Asbury in 2019 and 2021). It’s the second straight year an IUS baseball player has claimed the RSC Male Athlete of the Year after Matt Monahan earned the honor for the 2020-21 school year.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Trevor Campbell
