Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is a redshirt freshman on the Purdue Men’s basketball team.

On Thursday, Kaufman-Renn saw 20 minutes of action during the Boilermakers’ 82-49 win over Florida A&M. He scored 11 points for No. 1 Purdue(13-0), adding six rebounds and two assists.

Kaufman-Renn scored a college career-high 24 points against New Orleans on Dec. 21. Purdue will next be in action on Monday when the Boilermakers will host Rutgers.

