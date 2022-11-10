Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is a redshirt freshman on the men’s basketball team. On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-9 forward had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench in the Boilermakers’ season-opening 84-53 win over Milwaukee. He was 3 for 8 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the free throw line. He also blocked one shot, committed two fouls and one turnover. Purdue (1-0) will next host Austin Peay at 7 p.m. Friday night.
