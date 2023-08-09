Trey Kaufman-Renn rs soph head shot

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is heading into his redshirt sophomore year on the men's basketball team. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in the Boilermakers' 88-71 win over Kickz IBAM 71 Wednesday in Munich, Germany in the opening game of the team's European summer trip. He was 8 for 17 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while not attempting a free throw. Purdue will face the BG Hessing Kangaroos today in its second game of the trip. 

