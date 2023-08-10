Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is heading into his redshirt sophomore year on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one turnover and one steal in the Boilermakers’ 92-57 win over BG Hessing on Thursday in Munich, Germany in the second game of the team’s European summer trip. He was 7 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 0 of 6 from the free throw line. Purdue will face SKN St. Polten in Austria on Friday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Trey Kaufman-Renn
