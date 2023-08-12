TKR3.jpg

Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn goes up for a shot during the Boilermakers’ 108-45 win over SKN St. Polten on Friday in Austria. The Silver Creek graduate finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in the victory.

 Photo courtesy Purdue Men’s Basketball Twitter page

Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is heading into his redshirt sophomore year on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward tallied 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and one turnover in the Boilermakers’ 108-45 win over SKN St. Polten on Friday in Austria in the third game of the team’s European summer trip. He was 8 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 0 of 1 from the free throw line. Purdue will face BK Brno in the Czech Republic on Monday.

