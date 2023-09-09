Trey_Schoen.jpg

Trey Schoen

Trey Schoen (Georgetown): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the football team. The 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver had one reception for 31 yards and one rush for 4 yards while also recording a tackle in the Tigers’ 76-0 victory over visiting Kentucky Christian on Saturday. Georgetown (1-0) will host Pikeville at 5 p.m. this Saturday.

