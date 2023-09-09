Tristan_Polk_head shot

Tristan Polk

Tristan Polk (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the football team. The 6-4, 225-pound quarterback completed 6 of 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 6 yards in the Knights’ season-opening 40-6 win at Judson last Saturday. Marian (1-0) will host St. Xavier University at 6:05 p.m. this Saturday night.

