Tristan Sellmer (Campbellsville): The Floyd Central graduate, a rising junior on the wrestling team, went 20-14 in his sophomore season for the Tigers after transferring from Indiana University. Sellmer was 12-7 in duals and 8-7 in open matches at 157 pounds.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tristan Sellmer
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
